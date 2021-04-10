Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $957,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,681,000 after purchasing an additional 238,569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $101.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

