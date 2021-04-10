Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 24,881 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

