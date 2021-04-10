Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $381.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.06 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

