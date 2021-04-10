Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 100,000 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Fanhua worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Fanhua Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Fanhua Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.