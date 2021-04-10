Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 39,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 25,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

