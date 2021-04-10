Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diodes by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Diodes by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 81,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,396 shares of company stock worth $20,392,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

