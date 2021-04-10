Canandaigua National Corp Invests $236,000 in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

