Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $206.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

