Canandaigua National Corp Sells 125 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $217.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $218.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.89.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

