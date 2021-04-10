Canandaigua National Corp Takes $296,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $614.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

