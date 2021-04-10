Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. Canfor has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$31.05.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.3244513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

