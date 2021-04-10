CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.79.

A number of research firms have commented on CWX. Raymond James downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE CWX traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.22. 140,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,902. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.53.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

