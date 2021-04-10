Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $43,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $24,062,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 852,060 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.