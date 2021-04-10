Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $51,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.