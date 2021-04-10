Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 92,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNOP. Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.