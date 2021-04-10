Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CAPL opened at $19.43 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

