Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $134.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

