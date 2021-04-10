Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $17,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR opened at $711.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $732.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.