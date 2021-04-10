Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,342,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

