Captrust Financial Advisors Has $41,000 Holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

SMAWF stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $168.21.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

