Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,619 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ingevity by 208.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 27.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

