Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 40 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seaboard by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seaboard by 249.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,838.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.