Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.