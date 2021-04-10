Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

