Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.