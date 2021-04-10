Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

