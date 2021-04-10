Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $381.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day moving average of $343.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.62 and a one year high of $382.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.