Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 3,373 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

MO opened at $51.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

