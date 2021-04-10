Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $677.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.06. The stock has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

