Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $221.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

