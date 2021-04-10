Casino Betting Coin Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $135,426.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

