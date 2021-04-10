Celo Dollar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.84 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,804,076 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.