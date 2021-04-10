Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.