Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.