Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 37,730 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,730 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for approximately 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.79.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

