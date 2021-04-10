Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.35.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

