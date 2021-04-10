Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $371,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $225.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

