Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $396,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 354,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,803 shares of company stock worth $4,724,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.