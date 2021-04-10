Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 829,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

