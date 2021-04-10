Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 14,374 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 474,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.