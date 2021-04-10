Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $414,000 Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $14,280,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $6,054,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

