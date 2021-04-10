Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.