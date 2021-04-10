Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $334.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $306.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.69. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $307.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

