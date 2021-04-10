Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,214 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of The Carlyle Group worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last three months.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.