Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,054 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Antero Midstream by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

