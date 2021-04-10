Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,357.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

