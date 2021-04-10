Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBTX opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

