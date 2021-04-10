Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:CNS opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.