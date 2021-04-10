Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Urban Outfitters worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 227,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

