Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

